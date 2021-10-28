Miracle Treat Day aims to benefit Children’s Miracle Network through ice cream

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and the High Plains announced the Miracle Treat Day event for Oct. 28 at area Dairy Queen stores. Through a social media post showing off a host of goodies and t-shirts with the event’s sponsorship message, the Children’s Miracle Network said the aim was to bring in money to help the community’s “Miracle Kids.”

One dollar from each Blizzard® treat purchased from local Dairy Queen stores during the event, according to the Network, will be put back into the Network’s funding as it continues its work intending to improve children’s healthcare.