Miracle Kid: Caleb Poole

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week rolls on, we want to introduce you to families who CMN has helped.

Meet Caleb Poole, who said that he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps of being a firefighter.

“I want to be a Amarillo firefighter,” said Caleb.

Courtesy: Kellie Poole

Caleb’s mom, Kellie Poole said that he was diagnosed with leukemia right before his fourth birthday.

“He was three and he started to run some fevers, not feeling so well kind of whiny. Then he came down with strep and after four days on antibiotics, his fever never broke. He started passing out, he got really pale. I took him to his pediatrician and she said, immediately something was wrong,” said Poole.

Poole said Caleb’s diagnosis hit the family hard.

Courtesy: Kellie Poole

“Going from the whole family being at home and then mainly he and I were gone. My husband was still working, so it hit hard. Not only to find out your sibling has cancer, but it had affected all of us,” said Poole.

She added that the Children’s Miracle Network’s help during this time has been amazing.

Courtesy: Kellie Poole

“She talked me off the ledge after hearing your child has cancer and you just spent two weeks in and out of the hospital. Then you get home find bills in your mailbox and he still needs medicine, they helped with that,” said Poole.

On top of battling leukemia, Caleb contracted and beat COVID-19, along with the entire family.

“Our whole family has had it already, including him. He was hospitalized twice for it. It really didn’t hit him that hard. He had a fever and congestion, but he was pretty good,” said Poole.

Poole said that spreading what the Children’s Miracle Network does, not only helps families like her’s but others around the Texas Panhandle.

“A lot of people don’t know that CMN is for your local kids and that even helps with people giving. A lot of people don’t know where it goes or what it does. Giving to our local CMN stays here for our local kids and it helps them,” said Poole.

If you would like to help kids like Caleb, you can go here to donate.