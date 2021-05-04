Miracle Kid: Bracken Hailes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week rolls on, we want to introduce you to families who CMN has helped.

Bracken Hailes likes a lot of things.

“I like Captain America, Hulk, and Spider-Man. I love red and yellow and pink and purple and gray,” said Bracken.

You may not know it by looking at him, but Bracken has ALL or Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“Your bone marrow produces cells and a lot of that has to do with his white cells, which helps with immunity and things like that, so basically those cells turn cancerous and they just multiply. It’s in his blood,” said Jennie Hailes, Bracken’s mother.

Hailes said he first got sick in February 2020. It was cold season, so she thought nothing of it, until he got progressively worse.

“Then we got into having fevers with no explanations at all. He was very tired. I look back now, and see that he lost weight and that he didn’t want to play with any other kids and he just wanted to sit, which was very alarming to us, at that time for what was a two-year-old,” said Hailes.

Courtesy: Jennie Hailes

Hailes said the Children’s Miracle Network was able to help.

“It’s nice to have them here, especially with medications, he is always going to be on medications for a long time. That helps. Of course, medical bills are that never-ending. Having them here to step in and help with that is such a blessing,” said Hailes.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, she said there has been an upside to it.

“It’s been hard because of hospital stays is just me and him and we have no visitors and sometimes we can be there for seven days at a time or whatever and we see no one. But it’s been nice because everyone is having to wear masks and it kind of protects him even more,” said Hailes.

Bracken is still fighting, but his mom said he is a whole new kid and is even looking forward to going back to preschool soon.

Courtesy: Jennie Hailes

“He has all this energy. You would never know he has leukemia or that he takes chemo every day. He is so excited about being able to be around other kids and seeing friends,” said Hailes.

If you would like to help kids like Bracken, you can go here to donate.