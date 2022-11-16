AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –With increasing awareness of our mental health needs and less stigma around mental illness and mental health treatment, more people than ever asking for help.

Jackie Kingston, an anchor and executive producer from KAMR Local 4 News, is looking at mental health resources through the “Mind Matters: Mental Health Resources” special program. In this program, Kingston and the KAMR Local 4 News team examines how counselors, social workers, volunteers and elected officials are working to implement innovative solutions to meet the mental health needs here on the High Plains.

Extended Interviews

Here are some extended interviews, featuring some of the individuals KAMR Local 4 News spoke with in the special:

Mack Buchanan and Mackenzie Ellis

Mack Buchanan, the college and connections manager at Redeemer Christian Church, along with Mackenzie Ellis, the chairperson for the Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition, speaks with KAMR Local 4 News as part of the “Mind Matters: Mental Health Resources” special program.

Randy Willmon

Randy Willmon, a veteran navigator at the Veterans Resource Center, speaks with KAMR Local 4 News as part of the “Mind Matters: Mental Health Resources” special program.

Sara Northrup

Sara Northrup, the program administrator for Adult Behavioral Health, speaks with MyHighPlains.com for the “Mind Matters: Mental Health Resources” special program.

State Rep. Four Price

State Rep. Four Price R-Texas District 87 spoke with KAMR Local 4 News for the “Mind Matters: Mental Health Resources” special program..

Resources

If someone is struggling with their mental health, there is help available throughout the High Plains, 24 hours a day.

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: Dial 988

(Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline, Veterans: 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Texas Panhandle Centers Crisis Line: (806) 359-6699

Family Support Services 24-Hour Hotline: (806) 374-5433

Additional resources are available through Panhandle Mental Health Guide.