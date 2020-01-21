Millennials choosing to wait to buy homes, study says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is a city where millennials are buying homes, even though many say they are choosing to wait to buy a home, that according to smartasset.com.

The site said millennials blame their lack of down payment savings.

Even with the high amount of people deciding to wait to buy homes, they say Amarillo is among the top 50 cities where millennials are buying them.

The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found here.

