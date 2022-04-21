CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chi Omega Fraternity chairs announced that the Upsilon Zeta Chapter is hosting Miles for Make-A-Wish, on April 23, at the West Texas A&M University campus.

The event is a 5k or 1-mile fun walk event to raise funds for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Registration for the event is at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9:30 a.m. After the race, there will be food trucks, pop-up booths, games, and music.

Chi Omega said it has nationally partnered with Make-A-Wish America and the Upsilon Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega at West Texas A&M University has raised more than $200,000 for Make-A-Wish. Tickets to the event can be found here.