Mike Wartes receives WT President’s Panhandle Pioneer award as One West campaign rolls out

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As part of the rollout of its One West fundraising campaign, a longtime Canyon and Amarillo leader was honored by West Texas A&M University (WT) with the President’s Panhandle Pioneer Award.

The One West Campaign, according to WT, will raise $125 million for the university in the next five years.

On Sept. 23, WT President Walter V. Wendler presented the award to Mike Wartes in what was described as recognition for his instrumental roll in High Plains Christian Ministries’ $3 million gift to the school.

“Tonight’s recipient has served not only WT, but the Canyon community through service as a teacher, coach and superintendent,” Wendler said. “He also has served communities across the Panhandle through his leadership on the Board of the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and Baptist Community Services.”

Described by WT, the President’s Panhandle Pioneer Award was established to recognize the volunteer and service contributions of an individual or organization providing for the betterment of the University and the Texas Panhandle in service to the goals of the school.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Pioneer Award presented by Dr. Wendler,” Wartes said. “WT is a great school with a very bright future with his leadership.”

Wartes was described as instrumental in High Plains Christian Ministries’ historic $3 million gift to WT to support WT’s Department of Nursing and help fund the construction of the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.