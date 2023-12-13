AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Smith Pro Rodeos announced that Mike Mathis, who served as the voice of the Tri-State Rodeo has died.

According to a Smith Pro Rodeos Facebook post, Mathis was an announcer, a RAM representative, a committee man, and a family man.

Smith Pro Rodeos said, “Mike represented Smith Pro Rodeos in a way that few could. He had the ability to communicate with all who would listen. To tell a good story, or recall a seldom-known statistic. He was an icon in the PRCA world and will be remembered fondly by all. Our prayers are with Shan, Kirk, Tim and all of his other family and friends during this time.”

We are heartbroken by the loss of a legend. Mike served as the voice of the Tri-State Rodeo for many years. A great announcer, but an even better person. The world was a better place every time he had the microphone. Rest easy, cowboy.