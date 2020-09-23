Midpoint Café on Route 66 enduring tough times during pandemic; local artist helping them out

ADRIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Midpoint Cafe in Adrian has its name because it is literally the midway point between Chicago and Los Angeles on Route 66.

With a popular stop like that, comes memorable owner Brenda Hammit-Bradley, who just took over the cafe two years ago.

“I love this job. This job is amazing. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I work my butt off because on a good year we can have a lot of people in here,” said Hammit-Bradley.

Some famous faces have even stopped by the popular location.

“Three or four years ago we had William Shatner come through and told me that I made him the best fried bologna sandwich he ever ate,” said Hammit-Bradley.

This year has not been kind to Hammit-Bradley and the Midpoint Cafe, as they saw a dramatic drop in patrons stopping in because of COVID-19.

“I think I was opened 17 days before I shut down. Route 66 depends on overseas people, and that really hit us hard because they locked everything down. As much support as we’re getting from the U.S. people, and we are, it’s still not quite enough,” said Hammit-Bradley.

That is where local photographer and Route 66 enthusiast Jim Livingston comes into the equation. Livingston is selling the work that he has done of the cafe and donating a portion of those sales to Hammit-Bradley to help out during these times.

“Not only is the Midpoint Cafe important for its historical significance but Brenda is important because of how she treats the people,” said Livingston.

With that support, Hammit-Bradley is pressing on and maintaining that optimism that makes her so endearing to those who visit the cafe.

“I’m so grateful, so grateful for everybody and Mr. Livingston. I love him too,” said Hammit-Bradley.

Hammit-Bradley said the cafe is usually only open from March to October. But in order to recoup some of her losses from the pandemic, she’s considering staying open longer.

