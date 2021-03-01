Middle school students win $1,000 grant in Pantex Science Bowl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lorenzo de Zavala Middle School announced today that students competed and won in the Pantex Science Bowl, gaining a $1,000 grant for the school.

According to the announcement, the students will move on to the national competition.

