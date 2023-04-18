AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to representatives from Bagwell Strategies, an exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is coming to Amarillo from June 9 until July 23 as tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday.

The international exhibit, according to reps, will be available to see at the newly renovated Sunset Center, now known as Arts in the Sunset, located at 3701 Plains Blvd.

Reps noted that the exhibit has made its way around the world from Shanghai to Chicago along with Phoenix, Berlin, and Vienna among others and those interested in seeing the global exhibit can purchase tickets here.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view a collection of Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling masterpieces from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, including close-up views of the Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement.

Visit the Arts in the Sunset website for more information on this exhibit and other artful events for the community.