AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System have named Michael Cruz chief executive officer (CEO) on Thursday.

According to a BSA press release, in his previous roles at BSA, Cruz was the vice president of operations, later becoming a chief operating officer (COO).

“Michael has a deep understanding of BSA and its outstanding culture of caring. He has spearheaded major growth strategies and played a pivotal role in BSA’s achievement of industry-leading employee engagement and customer service results. During his tenure as COO, the health system has seen significant growth in services and fiscal performance.” said BSA Chief Medical Officer Michael Lamanteer.

In addition to his role at BSA, Cruz serves on the boards of the Amarillo Area Foundation and St. Andrews Episcopal School. He also leads BSA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

