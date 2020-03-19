Miami ISD closed week of March 23

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Miami ISD will be closed for the week of March 23 through March 27.

MISD said teachers will come to school on March 23 and March 24 to plan lessons for the week.

The district told us students will begin remote learning on Wednesday, March 25. More details are to be released about the delivery method for students.

MISD said it will re-asses on a week by week basis when returning to school is safe for students, staff, and the community.

The district also said it will be providing meals starting Wednesday for students. the meals will be available for pickup only. Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parents are asked to check Parent Square for a survey to see who is interested in meals so the district can better prepare.

MISD said the school board will hold a special meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m. to adopt the necessary resolution for the closure.

