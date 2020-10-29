Miami ISD classes cancelled, changed from ‘delayed’ status

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, Miami ISD has changed its schedule from a delay to class cancellation due to a loss of power.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss