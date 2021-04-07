Miami Independent School District issues statement about an incident on a school bus that resulted in a student injury

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy Miami Independent School District Facebook

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Miami Independent School District has issued a statement about an incident on a school bus that resulted in a student injury in February:

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss