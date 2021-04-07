Miami Independent School District issues statement about an incident on a school bus that resulted in a student injury

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two COVID-19 variants have been detected in samples from Northwest Texas Hospital, that according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Weis on Wednesday.

"We have sent 72 positive samples for analysis to look for variants, and out of those 72, we have had two variants detected. So, as Dr. Milton said, they're here. Thankfully, they remain at very low levels, but they are here," Dr. Weis said during the City of Amarillo's COVID-19 briefing.