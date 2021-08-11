Mesquite Ridge, new development coming to Amarillo, will be part of Canyon ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new real estate development is coming to Amarillo.

Mesquite Ridge is a brand-new development by Llano Real Estate Group located between Amarillo and Canyon. Llano officials told KAMR the development is located near the intersection of Helium and Rockwell Road and is part of Canyon ISD.

According to the real estate group, the new community will include a lighted and maintained entrance, streetlamps, concrete driveways and culverts on one acre lots.

Lots are available now.

