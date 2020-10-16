Mesa Verde Neighborhood Clean-up offers service hours to high school students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a clean-up for the Mesa Verde neighborhood tomorrow, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. beginning at Bykota Baptist Church on 4022 NE 26th.
Keep Amarillo Clean has organized alongside Yellow City Community Outreach and Bykota Baptist Church, as well as the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Area Ministries in order to run the event.
High school students especially are encouraged to participate, in order to take advantage of the opportunity for service hours.
Masks, full shoes, and proper clothes are required for participation to help decrease the risk of injury or the spread of COVID-19. Bags and garden gloves, says the organization, will also be useful.
The Mesa Verde Neighborhood Cleanup is one of multiple incoming events aimed to help sanitation and community involvement in the city.
2021 Amarillo Citywide Cleanups:
Earth Day / Spring Cleanup
Saturday, Apr. 24
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Summer Cleanup
Saturday, Jul. 10
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
National Cleanup Day
Saturday, Sep. 18
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
