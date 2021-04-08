Merrick Pet Care invests millions of dollars into Hereford community

Merrick Pet Care has recently announced that they are investing $4,000,000 into the Hereford community.

Kevin Wise, Director of R&D at Merrick Pet Care, stated, “We’re investing in all of our people, here in Hereford.”

Stefano Casadei, Vice President of Operations at Merrick Pet Care, said those wage increases include, “up to $20 for factory positions and up to $23 an hour for team lead positions.”

According to Jilliann Smith, Director of Communications at Merrick Pet Care, shared that overall, the average increase across wages for Hereford positions was a 23.6% increase. Smith said previously, for factory positions, the company paid up to $16.75, with now a 19.4% increase to $20 per hour.

As for team lead positions, employees were previously paid up to $17.44. However, with that increasing to $23 per hour, that is a 31.8% increase.

Casadei explained, “We want to create opportunities for our people to grow, and for them to grow in our business and advance their careers.”

Victor Eaton, Vice President of Supply Chain at Merrick Pet Care, shared that “We’re looking for associates across our manufacturing and distribution facility.”

Casadei continued, “We’ll cover forklift operator positions, we have inventory specialist positions, also maintenance manager position available as well as production operators.”

With these positions open, Casadei stated they are ready to begin hiring. “If you share our passion with pets and are willing to work hard with us in creating some outstanding food, then please feel free to join us and try to join our team.”

Merrick Pet Care will be hosting a job fair this Saturday at Merrick’s Main House in Hereford. The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also apply for positions at www.joinmerrick.com