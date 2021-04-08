Merrick Pet Care invest $4 million to increase wages in Hereford; hosting job fair

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Merrick Pet Care announced that they are investing $4 million into Hereford communities by increasing wages for employees and hosting the ‘Merrick Pet Care Job Fair’ on Saturday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Merrick said they are dedicated to their employees and want to give individuals the opportunity to grow with the company, therefore, they are hiring for multiple positions including, forklift operator, inventory specialist, maintenance manager and production operators.

This week, Merrick announced the wage increase includes up to $20 an hour for factory positions and $23 an hour for team lead positions.

According to Merrick, the job fair will be at the Merrick’s Main House in Hereford and managers will be available to conduct interviews and make job offers.

You can apply for positions at www.joinmerrick.com.




