Merrick launches ‘BBQ-4-Good’ campaign to help shelter dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Merrick Pet Care has partnered with Door Dash to launch their ‘BBQ-4-Good’ campaign, to help shelter dogs get the care they need.

“One of our core values has always been giving back and over the last couple of months we’ve all seen that there’s been this huge increase in pet adoptions but at the same time a lot of the shelters haven’t been able to keep the pace on their donations,” Barbara Liss, VP of marketing at Merrick Pet Care, explained.

To help kick start the campaign the company is introducing a new slow cooked barbecue recipe.

“We’ve got four news flavors, regionally inspired recipes. You open that can and you will not believe it is actually dog food,” Liss stated.

For every order placed on Door Dash, Merrick will donate one dollar to the North Shore Animal League of America.

“It’s any purchase on door dash you have to use the code bbq4good and we’ll make the donation. So if you love bbq definitely order some barbecue and if you want something else we’re still going to give a dollar to help the dogs,” Liss stated.

The campaign ends on July 4, but Merrick said people can still donate to local shelters even if they have missed that date.

