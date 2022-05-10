CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Merck Animal Health announced Tuesday that it has given a donation to West Texas A&M University for a project at the university’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

According to a news release from Merck Animal Health, officials from Merck have donated $500,000 to West Texas A&M University for the feedlot renovation and expansion project at the university’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“It’s important for Merck Animal Health to help advance animal health through education and research that is grounded in science in support of the cattle feeding industry,” John Hutcheson, the director of beef technical services for Merck Animal Health, said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with WT to continue our commitment of developing the industry’s future workforce.”

Officials said the university’s feedlot is a scale model of larger commercial feedlots located throughout the region. This gives students the chance to have real-life experience with modern feeding systems and technology.

“We are so thankful for Merck Animal Health’s incredible support of WT and our research in animal production, nutrition, management and health,” John Richeson, the Paul Engler Professor of Beef Cattle Feedlot Management at West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “It’s our mission to develop a center of excellence for beef cattle research and education and to produce sound research outcomes that are critical to the success of the cattle feeding industry.”