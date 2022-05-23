AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle organization announced Monday that the organization will close its physical offices that serve Potter, Randall, Hansford, and Ochiltree counties because of financial limitations.

According to a news release from the organization, the closure of the offices will help the organization limit its “core operations” to help build financial security to maintain more “long-term matches.” Matches that are active in the organization will stay open, the organization stressed. However, officials said that new enrollment will be limited.

Officials with the organization said creating a match, as well as monitoring and supporting the match by a professional staff member, costs around $1,200 a month for the first year. The release said that the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle does not charge fees to participants, relying on grants, fundraisers, and community donors to operate.

Officials said that over the past three years, fundraising efforts for the organization have “significantly reduced” which impacted the organization’s ability to serve the children in the area. Since 1961, the organization has mentored more than 18,000 children and is the region’s oldest youth-serving organization.

“Although the agency is going through these challenges, it is very important that we remain open to serve the children in need in our community,” Leah Seymour, the board president for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle organization, said in the release.

Officials said in the next two years, the organization will be focused on increasing funds to help serve the community. The release said that a development plan has been created to help sustain long-term sustainability.

For more information about the organization, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle website or call Chris Flores at 806-341-2776.