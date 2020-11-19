Mental health officials warn of increased depression amid pandemic and holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around this time of year, mental health officials warn about holiday depression.

“Covid has already added a couple of cherries on the topping,” Bobby Jain, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians said.

Jain said the impact of the current pandemic combined with the colder months could increase chances of depression.

“The Covid era has caused many of our folks to be in quarantine for longest period of time, and people are itching and feeling very desperate to be with their friends and family and loved ones,” Jain said.

The pandemic has made isolation a new normal for a lot of people, so health officials say to not shy away from seeking support.

“Their family doctor is a great gateway because they are trained in multiple discipline so they’ll be able to see if you’re showing signs of depression,”Raafae Agha, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians explained.

Bereavement coordinator at BSA Hospice, Deborah Andrews, said grief can be a severe form of depression during these times.

“People that are grieving a death are often feeling like they’re not at the top of the list, people are so focused on their own needs right now and when you’re grieving its hard to speak up,” Andrews added.

For those who need to talk to someone, BSA Hospice is holding a free virtual counseling session providing support and resources for people coping with a loss.

You can email Andrews at deborahandrews@hospicesouthwest.com for more information.