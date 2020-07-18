Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride honors three local area fallen service members

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, July 18 The 11 Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride and the grandeur of the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame is scheduled to visit Amarillo.

It is all part of its cross country motorcycle ride from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. The Ride procession and Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame will honor three Amarillo area fallen service members.

The police escorted ride procession is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. to travel to Elks Lodge #923 in Amarillo where it’s scheduled to spend the night. In addition to spending the night, the Elks Lodge is hosting a dinner that evening to honor and pay tribute to the three local area fallen service members, Army Sgt. Robert Kassin, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Chris Eastman, and Army Pfc. Genaro Bedoy.

Family members of each fallen soldier will also be in attendance. The ceremonial dinner is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.

This is the rides annual ( 22 day – 4,000 mile ) journey in which they escort the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members while traveling through ( 15 ) different states.

As the ride procession and Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame makes its way across the United States, it makes scheduled stops at the homes of our Gold Star families.

The scheduled stops are referred to as Fallen Soldier Home Visits.

At each Fallen Soldier Home Visit a ‘Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service’ is given to each family to recognize their service members sacrifice and to remind each family their fallen hero has not been forgotten.

In all, this summers tribute ride procession and the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame will be making a total of 67 Fallen Soldier Home Visits ( coast to coast ) before the close of the ride on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

