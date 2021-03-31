Memorial scholarship established at WTAMU in memory of Amarillo businessman Joe Bob McCartt

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new scholarship has been established in memory of a notable Amarillo businessman at the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, the school announced.

The Joe Bob McCartt Memorial Scholarship was established in early 2021 following the death of the prominent commercial real estate broker, WT said. McCartt died in December 2020 of COVID-related complications.

According to WT officials, the scholarship fund, which totals $100,000, was established by McCartt’s family and friends and through the Engler Foundation’s gift to the Engler College of Business.

The scholarship will go to undergraduate and graduate students in the Engler College of Business who possess a GPA a 3.0 or greater. WT officials said students demonstrating need, who are returning or are first-generation students, will be given preference. A minimum of $1,000 will be awarded to one or more students annually.

Dr. Amjad Abullat, dean of the Engler College of Business, said the scholarship is a fitting legacy for McCartt.

“Joe Bob was well known for his involvement with and support for future business leaders,” Abdullat said. “This is why his friends and family and the Engler College of Business wanted to have a meaningful and impactful scholarship to honor him.”

McCartt, who had a lifelong career in commercial real estate, was an Amarillo native who studied at WT and Amarillo College, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1971 from the University of Mississippi, according to WT.

McCartt was passionate about revitalizing downtown Amarillo, and, WT officials noted, he contributed to the redesign and renovation of Amarillo’s Center City.