AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the start of the Summer months ahead and the Memorial Day weekend here are some events to look forward to. Some events may be pending due to weather, weather coverage can be found on MyHighPlains.com.

Memorial Weekend Events

Lake Meredith’s Memorial Bash May 27 – The Fritch Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting the Lake Meredith’s Memorial Bash Saturday at the Fritch City Cark starting at 11 a.m.

CrossFit 806 Memorial Day Cookout May 29 – CrossFit 806 is hosting a Memorial Day Cookout Monday representing VetsGiving starting at 11 a.m.

Crunch Fitness Memorial Day Party May 29 – Crunch Fitness is hosting a Memorial Day Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other Events

Starlight Ranch Summer Kickoff May 27 – Starlight Ranch is hosting its third Summer Kickoff Party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch Event Center

A Night With the Stars May 27 – The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a viewing of the moon and planets Venus and Mars hosted by the Amarillo Astronomy Club on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. The event is included with regular admission or WBNC membership.

Podaseta Kiddie Pool Party May 26 – Pondaseta is hosting a pool party for adults Friday starting at 12 p.m. and going to 7 p.m.

Don Harrington Discovery Center – The DHDC is starting its summer schedule on May 29. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Looking Ahead

Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo June 1-3 – The city of Clovis is gearing up for the Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo and Pioneer Days Parade. The 51st annual Pioneer Days parade begins June 3 at 10 a.m. at Hilltop Plaza and ends at Grand and Main.