(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Among the specials and events on the roster around Texas for Memorial Day Weekend, the Texas Comptroller’s Office reminded shoppers in the Lone Star State that certain water and energy-efficient products will be tax-free from May 27 through May 29.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, shoppers will be able to save an estimated $14.3 million in state and local sales tax through the holiday weekend in the eighth year of the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a “WaterSense” label or logo will be available for purchase tax-free for both personal and business use, including:

Showerheads;

Bathroom sink faucets and accessories;

Toilets;

Urinals; and

Landscape irrigation controls.

“Older, inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar in the announcement. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

The office said that the tax holiday will also apply to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors, including:

Soaker or drip-irrigation hoses;

Moisture controls for sprinkler irrigation systems;

Mulch; and

Plants, trees, and grasses.

Further information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday and the products included can be found here.

Also, noted the office, the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday will include certain energy-efficient products displaying the “ENERGY STAR” logo, such as:

Air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less;

Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less;

Ceiling fans;

Compact fluorescent light bulbs;

Integral LED bulbs;

Dishwashers;

Dehumidifiers; and

Clothes washers.

Further information on the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday and its included products, as well as estimated energy and water savings, can be found here.