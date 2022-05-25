AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The unofficial beginning of summer is set to arrive on the High Plains with Memorial Day on Monday. The public holiday is meant to commemorate those in the United States Armed Forces who died in the line of duty and is often paired with both celebrations and the closings of schools and businesses.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of notable events for Memorial Day, as well as notable closures, in the Amarillo community.

Memorial Day at the Llano Cemetery

According to an announcement from the Llano Cemetery, community members can join in-person or online for its Memorial Day service, expected to be hosted at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Organizers noted that Rodney Gonzalez of the Amarillo VA is set to appear as a guest speaker and that the service will include a performance by the Caprock High School JROTC, as well as a Cannon Salute by the First Texas Light Artillery.

Memorial Day closings in Amarillo

City and County services

The City of Amarillo’s offices will be closed on Memorial Day, as well as all of the Amarillo Public Library branches

Potter County offices will be closed on Memorial Day

Randall County offices will be closed on Memorial Day

School district closings

While the major school districts in the Amarillo area will have ended their school year before Memorial Day, multiple districts noted down staff holidays in their district calendars, including:

Amarillo ISD

Canyon ISD

Highland Park ISD

This story is developing. For the latest updates, check with MyHighPlains.com.