Members of the Amarillo community rally for Cuba

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Amarillo community rallied for Cuba.

The rally happened at 6 p.m., July 14, on Bell Street.

Those who attended the rally said they hope to sent the message that they stand with Cuba, even though they are here in Texas.

Gerardo Miranda, one of the rally attendees, said change needs to happen.

“It needs to happen I think the United States needs to [be involved with] Cuba in order for Cuba to succeed and to be as great as this country, I think its gonna happen something needs to happen and I think it will happen for good, said Miranda.

Miranda also said it is hard to predict what type of change will happen.