AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After there were no winners in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing for $555 million, the jackpot has been increased to $660 million, the third largest jackpot prize in game history and the game’s largest prize in 18 months. The drawing will be Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, the drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $388 million. Officials said this is the largest jackpot since the Jan. 22, 2021 drawing for an estimated $1.01 billion jackpot, won by an out-of-state player.

“The uptick in sales that we’ve seen over the last couple days for the Mega Millions game is helping the Texas Lottery accomplish its goal of generating revenue for public education in Texas,” Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in the release. “This Mega Millions jackpot is giving lottery players an opportunity to daydream about what they may do if they win. While this is a fun and entertaining time for lottery players, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

According to the release, Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball.

If there is no winner in Friday’s drawing, the prize will increase to an estimated annuitized $790 million for Tuesday’s drawing, the release said. Drawings are broadcast at 10:12 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday.