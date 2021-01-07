Meet The Team: Introducing Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

Chief Meteorologist John Harris interviews the newest member of our team, Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss