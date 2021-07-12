Meet the Snyders, the soon-to-be owners of Sunflower Station on Route 66

ADRIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started out as a vacation, traveling down Route 66 for Ohio couple and Route 66 enthusiasts Jason and Kelly Snyder soon turned out to be an opportunity of a lifetime for them.

“I’ve always had a dream of owning a body shop out there. It’s what I do for a living. Kelly has always dreamed of living around windmills. So we stopped in to the café and have lunch,” said Jason Snyder.

That is when Jason’s wife Kelly noticed the Sunflower Station, located right next to the Midpoint Café, was for sale.

“I said hey Jason that gas station is for sale. That was our dream. We wanted to find that old gas station, open it up. I saw it and he said, well call her. He said we can’t afford that. So he called her and he got so excited when she named the price. He couldn’t remember anything else she said to him,” said Kelly Snyder.

Come this September, the Snyders will finalize some paperwork and be the new owners of the Sunflower Station.

They have some big plans in store.

“We’re going to run a body shop. We plan on putting some cabins out on the back property. We’re going to rent it out to bikers and make it primitive. We’re going to keep the store open and look forward to meeting a lot of really new people and it’s going to be a great venture. We’re excited and happy,” said Kelly Snyder.

The Snyders said they are going to keep it as Route 66 as possible as it was something they promised previous longtime owner Fran Houser.

“She’s a wonderful person and we just spoke with her over the phone and we actually bought the station over the phone. We’re going to sell stuff out of the store, Route 66 memorabilia. The whole goal is to meet new people, make new friends and just have a great life,” said Kelly Snyder.

The Snyders said they are planning to open up the memorabilia store next May.

They also add that it will probably take a couple of years or so before the body shop is finished and ready to go.