AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet the first baby born in Amarillo in the year 2020.

Ricardo Sebastian Rey Flores was born at 9:24 a.m. at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, weighing 9lbs 7oz and 19 inches long.

He was born to Anita and Fabian Flores.

The hospital gave the Flores Family a gift basket for little Ricardo being the firstborn in Amarillo.

Anita said there was another woman who was also in labor. She said she kept asking the nurses if she had given birth first.

“I was excited… speechless to see the first baby of the decade,” said Fabian Flores.

Ricardo has four older siblings and is the fourth boy.

When asked if the two planned on having another little one, Anita said, “I’m done.”

