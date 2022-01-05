Meet the coaches of Amarillo College’s return to athletics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We first told you about Amarillo College announcing it’s return to collegiate athletics last summer. Now, meet the leaders of their initial lineup.

First up, “I fell in love with West Texas, I’m originally from Austin, and i just didn’t want to leave.”

Head volleyball coach Amanda Black.

“Success looks like a lot of different things, mainly graduation rates,” she said. “I want to see our girls move on, definitely graduate and move on.”

Black spent four years at Frank Phillips College in Borger. During her tenure there, her squads routinely placed high academically among all teams at the school.

“Wins and losses come and go. Seasons come and go, those things will remain for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Their season starts August 18th of this year.

Next up, “We want to be the best junior college in the country, ain’t no doubt about it.”

AC Head Baseball Coach Brandon Rains.

“The first thing we want to do, is go after the pitching staff,” he said. “Try to get all of our local kids to stay local.”

Rains is a former WT baseball player who’s most recent stint was head baseball coach at East Central College in Union, Missouri.

“When i first heard Amarillo College was going back to sports, I was like, ‘there’s no way that’s true’. Sure enough, it was,” he said. “Then we got to talking with a lot of people about the things that they were doing and it was a no brainer.”

Their season starts February 2023. If you’re interested in a tryout, email Coach Rains at bgrains@actx.edu, or click here.

Stepping up, “I’ve been talking to athletes, and they’re excited”

AC Head Cross Country Coach Sean Hargrove.

“Their parents are excited for them to get an opportunity for a next step in college,” he said.

Hargrove is from Perryton, attended WT, and is currently coaching at Tascosa

“I want to take these athletes from the Panhandle that don’t get recruited and win a national championship,” he said.

Their season will start the last week of August 2022. If you’re interested in a tryout, contact Coach Hargrove at 806-336-7580.