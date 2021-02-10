Meet ‘Super Reeve,’ the 5-year-old who defeated cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is the story of a local little boy known as “Super Reeve” who turned a cancer diagnosis into a superhero’s origin story—and overcame.

Reeve “Super Reeve” Melugin is five years old. He is not very big, nor can he fly—but he does have incredible strength.

The villain in the story, of course, was his cancer. Reeve was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just before his second birthday. But, after three-and-a-half years fighting the disease, Reeve rang the bell in January 2021 to signify he ultimately won the battle.

Reeve Melugin rang the cancer bell on Jan. 21, 2021.

For his parents, Jordan and Brenna Melugin, Reeve’s is a story of redemption—and a testament to their faith in God.

I sat in the backseat with him and I remember just staring at him and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to lose my son.’ Brenna Melugin, Super Reeve’s mom

When they got the news Reeve likely had cancer, Brenna said, “I just looked at him and Jordan drove. I sat in the backseat with him and I remember just staring at him and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to lose my son. Like this is our only son.’ You think, in the moment, that was some of the last moments we were going to spend with him.”

Courtesy: Jordan & Brenna Melugin

She continued, “[It’s] just a redemption story and God has taught me perspective through the whole thing. We’re so thankful that we have our son, and not all pediatric cancers, end up where we are. And we are so grateful and so thankful to get to spend as many years as God gives us on earth, and with our son as far as ourselves and him because a lot of people don’t get to experience that and we realize that.”

Jordan said they have learned to be joyful and thankful each day.

“Going back to that day, I don’t think that we would have made it had we not had a firm foundation and Jesus,” Jordan said. “So, what would we do differently? I don’t know. Because I think that every—every parent, every couple, every child—responds to those things in a different way. But I know for us, if I didn’t have her, if we didn’t have each other, if we didn’t have family, who knows where we would be. And I think that’s what we’ve learned, is we have to take each day, and you never know what today or tomorrow is gonna bring.”

Courtesy: Jordan & Brenna Melugin

It has been a long road for the Melugin family. Reeve and his twin sister Isla, their older sister Mazie, and their immediate and extended family have remained extremely close through the ordeal.

They also said the people of the High Plains community have stepped up to help them each step of the way.

Jordan Melugin: If he was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys one day, I’m not going to complain about it. Brenna Melugin: Maybe they’ll be better by then.

Courtesy: Jordan & Brenna Melugin

“We’re so blessed,” Brenna said. “I mean, Jordan’s family, my family are so supportive. My mom’s a retired school teacher and so for the first six months, she all but moved in with us to take care of him so we could keep somewhat of a normal life for the girls, and Jordan and I can keep working and just carry on that normalcy or try to maintain the normalcy of life for all of them. “Our immediate family has just, they’ve been amazing. And then again, this place we live in, like, there’s something so special and so anointed about it, for sure.”

Years of spending countless days each month in the hospital with Reeve are now behind the Melugin’s. Now, they are looking forward to better days.

“It’s funny because when 2020 happened, for us, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, we’ve been in a difficult situation for a couple of years,’ at that point and just, you know, learning that perspective of being thankful and being grateful—but knowing where we’ve been and where we’re going, I think definitely we can see, there’s better days ahead, and we’re excited.”

He’s already Reeve times 10. We feel like we’re seeing a different side of him that we haven’t seen before Jordan Melugin, Super Reeve’s dad

“He’s already Reeve times 10. We feel like we’re seeing a different side of him that we haven’t seen before. So, I think you know, whatever normal looks like, and who knows what, what that even means anymore. We’re just excited to experience it,” said Jordan.

Courtesy: Jordan & Brenna Melugin

No matter what Reeve decides to do with his life, his family is behind him.

“I see his zeal for life, his passion, his joy. I see him when he’s outside by himself in his football uniform and he’s acting like he’s got, you know, 30,000 fans in a stadium,” Jordan said, laughing. “I know God has big plans for him. I don’t know what that looks like. If he was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys one day, I’m not going to complain about it.”

“Maybe they’ll be better by then,” Brenna added with a laugh.

We know God has big plans for him. Brenna Melugin, Super Reeve’s mom

Reeve has most recently traded his cape for boots and a cowboy hat—he wants to be a bull rider.

“We know God has big plans for him. He has a zeal for life and has since he had been diagnosed before he was even two years old and I remember Jordan and I would wake up and be feeling so defeated and like, ‘Can we go on with another day?’ and he would come into our living room with those big brown eyes and just be smiling, just his zeal for life,” Brenna added. “And that’s our prayer is whatever he wants to do, be it in a positive manner, we just support him in that. We’re so thankful for God sparing his life for whatever he has in store.”

She continued, “We will support him and the two girls with that whatever it is.”

The Melugin’s will still have to take Reeve back the next several years for regular checkups until he is officially cured of his cancer. However, Reeve is doing well and remains in remission—and is finished with cancer treatment.