AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Civic Center Complex invite the community to a meet and greet with the City Manager’s Office from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at the Civic Center Hospitality Room.

According to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, guests will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the City Manager’s Office administrative team.

Officials added that Mayor Cole Stanley along with Interim City Manager Freeman will be attending to present a brief intro and conversate with guests regarding the city of Amarillo.