AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that an Amarillo project will be one of 10 chosen by the Inland Fisheries Division to be supported by the Habitat and Angler Access Program for 2024-25.

According to the TPWD, the HAAP had its first round of projects in 2022-2023 and has been mostly funded by the purchase of freshwater fishing licenses, and supports fish habitat improvement and angler access projects on public ponds, large reservoirs, creeks, and rivers.

“The Habitat and Angler Access Program offers us a tremendous opportunity to support much-needed fish habitat enhancement initiatives and shoreline-based access improvements, improving conservation of fisheries resources and quality of angling for Texans,” said Michael Homer, Abilene District fisheries biologist and HAAP coordinator.

TPWD said that the second round of projects are expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025, and include:

MediPark Fishing Pier in Amarillo

Fishing Pier at Lake Bridgeport in Runaway Bay

Fishing Piers at Lake Livingston

Hill at Sims Fishing Lake Access and Habitat Project

City of Early Town Center Kayak Launches

Miller’s Pond Fishing Pier and Pond Aeration Project

Garner State Park Riparian Restoration Project

TreeFolks Reforestation Project

Iraan Riparian Restoration and Angler Access Project

Upper San Marcos River Invasive Species Control Project

“We anticipate these projects will be successful for increasing fishing access, expanding and restoring crucial habitat for important fish populations,” said Homer, “as well as developing and fostering partnerships with various existing and potential partners who can benefit from this new program.”

Many of the projects using the HAAP funding, said TPWD, use the money to enhance angler access and improve fish habitat through efforts such as installation or improvement of fishing piers, installation of dock lighting, stabilization of banks and shorelines, and installation of erosion control features.

The TPWD also noted that other efforts supported by the program include native plant restoration, restoration of riparian forests, deployment of artificial fish attractors, removal of non-native/invasive species and the construction of non-motorized boat launches for kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft for fishing access.

As described on the TPWD website alongside the other incoming projects, the MediPark Fishing Pier project will feature improvements including an ADA-accessible floating fishing pier, smoothing shorelines, guide rails, seating, and lighting.

“Medipark is a popular recreation destination for residents and tourists alike,” described the TPWD, “The creation of the pier will not only improve ADA accessibility but will provide an adaptable, safe, and low maintenance access option for area anglers.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, MediPark Lake in Amarillo is also a part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes program, and has been regularly stocked with seasonal fish for angling around the community.

More information about HAAP as well as other grants can be found here.