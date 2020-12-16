Medical Lodge of Amarillo spreads Christmas joy to their residents with “Be a Santa” program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nursing home residents and their families have been some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see the isolation that happens. It is very heartbreaking when their family comes and all you can do is see them through the glass,” said Lora Hunter, Medical Lodge of Amarillo Activity Director.

Hunter describes watching families interact at their facility the past several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our staff loves these residents. Right now, we are their family. We love them like our own,” said Hunter.

To show the residents some more love, Hunter came up with the “Be a Santa” program where people could “adopt” one of the lodge’s residents and purchase different items from their “wish list” for Christmas.

“This year I wanted to bring in some Christmas cheer when it’s not so cheerful. Our residents world has been turned upside down. The residents are seeing the packages come in and their eyes are just getting extremely big. They’re so excited. They know about it,” said Hunter.

While this year has brought with it stress, uncertainty and of course tough times, Hunter said she hopes something like this can bring the residents some Christmas joy.

“Sometimes you have them waiting for you in the lobby area waiting for you, waiting for that fist bump or those non-verbal residents that point at you and say you and then point to their heart and say here. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Hunter.

Hunter says she closed down the list today (December 16th) in order to get the gifts on time for Christmas but she said you can still help them out with monetary donations and other items.

For more information on how to help out, click here.