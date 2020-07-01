Medical experts asking former COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Plasma donors are needed now, maybe more than ever.

If patients have recovered from the COVID-19 their help is needed to save others.

During the city’s news conference on Wednesday, July 1, medical experts called on those who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma.

Patients are being asked to donate plasma even they have already. That’s because Coffee Memorial has offices in other states where people need their help.

Dr. Scott Milton, a City of Amarillo Public Health Authority said “It’s not necessarily just for this community, in my discussions with Coffee Memorial they have other facilities in other parts of the country like in Oklahoma that are having much more increase and surge right now.”

In Oklahoma today the state saw an increase of 355 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Coffee Memorial wants to remind people that donating at their facility is completely safe.

