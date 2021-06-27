Medical Center Park splash pad to remain closed after Saturday night vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Medical Center Park splash pad will remain closed due to vandalism last night, according to Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the department said “park staff has isolated the broken features, and we able to turn on the working features. Some of the splash pad is still functioning as a result.*As always, these parks and amenities are intended to provide quality of life to our residents. Sadly, senseless acts of vandalism prevent that from happening sometimes. If you see illegal or suspicious activities in the parks, please contact local law enforcement immediately. Park staff thanks you for helping us care for our public spaces!” The pad will remain closed until staff can make necessary repairs.

Officials said there was extensive damage to other areas of the park, not just the splash pad area. The vandals also stole items from the pad, destroyed benches and trashed the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.