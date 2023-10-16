AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As we previously reported the Amarillo Police Department 100th Police Academy graduated 12 officers from their first phase of training. City of Amarillo Multimedia Production Manager Chase Brady went behind the scenes to highlight the Amarillo Police Department 100th Police Academy.

“So, it really started with the conversation with the Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld, he reached out to our office and talked about how the one of the academies was coming up, it’s huge deal,” said Brady. “So, I think it was August of last year, we started talking about maybe doing a documentary following some of the recruits to the process.”

Brady said that hours have been put into making this documentary and he is just excited to see the final product with the community.

“It’s interesting because, you know, you put a lot of work into it. And so, I’ve seen the documentary, like hundreds of times at this point. But it’s nice that I get to share with the community and other people get to see it,” said Brady. “It’s interesting the life that it has after, after I’ve kind of put my work into it.”

The documentary highlights five APD recruits as they go through their journey from being a citizen to a dedicated police officer. One of the recruits that was followed in the documentary was Partick Burley.

“So, for me, I just want younger kids to see me out on the streets protecting and serving and say that I can do that if he’s doing it. You know, you don’t have to play sports. You don’t have to go to college, you can be a police officer, you can serve the community,” said Burley.

Burley said that graduating from the academy was one of the best feelings.

“You always want to see someone that looks like you someone that came from the same neighborhood that you came from do positive things,” said Burley. “I think me being seen in that light will help you know bring more of that to this department.”

The five-part documentary will premiere to the public on YouTube starting on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. New episodes will be posted each Thursday until the series concludes on Nov. 16.