CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meal costs are increasing at Canyon ISD schools.

Prices are increasing by 25 cents. Officials said this raise will not impact kids who receive reduced-cost meals.

Officials said this is the first increase in meal prices since 2020. Part of the reason for the raise is due to the loss of federal funding from the “Kids Fed” Act.

“That allowed us to get 40 cents per meal for lunch and 15 cents for breakfast and we lost that funding this fiscal year, in addition to the price index going up and the cost per meal going up. So the district felt like they had to increase the cost of the meals this fiscal year by 25 cents,” said Heather Wilson, CISD Assistant Superintendant of Business and Operation.