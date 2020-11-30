McRib returns to Amarillo, McDonald’s to give away 10,000 McRib sandwiches

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning on Dec. 2, McDonald’s has announced the McRib will be back.

The Franchise has announced, “On the heels of No-Shave November – and a heck of a lot of quarantine beards – McDonald’s is helping fans get ready for the return of sandwich by asking them to shave (LINK) for a free McRib on us! Because we wouldn’t want those beards to get in the way of anyone enjoying a delicious, saucy McRib!”

Beginning today, McDonald’s says it will be giving away a free McRib to the first 10,000 entries from customers who can show proof of shaving.

However, the Franchise insists that anyone is eligible to participate. The process looks like this;

A customer should snap a picture of a clean shave, a smooth face, or eligible photo on a public Twitter or Instagram account, using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds

The first 10,000 will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, while supplies last

The release continues, “And since so many have grown a little scruff for a cause this month, we’re also collaborating with No-Shave November—a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer awareness—for some added good. Just buy a McRib on Dec. 2 and your purchase will help support our donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives.”