AMARILLO, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT)— McDonald’s announced that more than 1,000 restaurants across Texas are raising funds to support Uvalde after the recent tragedy that took place in the community.

On Thursday, June, 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m 10% of sales will go towards the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

“While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, as local small business owners in Texas we feel it’s important we do our part to support the Uvalde community however we can,” said Manuel Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “Together, we can make a difference.”

Customers can participate in the fundraiser at participating restaurants by ordering lunch for dine-in, via carry-out, at the Drive Thru, on the McDonald’s App or through McDelivery.

For more information, visit McDonald’s social Media on Facebook and Twitter.