McDonald’s hosting Drive-Up Hiring Days, looking to hire 25,000 employees across Texas, 450 in Panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s is looking to hire 25,000 new employees across Texas, including 450 in the Panhandle area, company officials said. The hiring spree is part of Drive-Up Hiring Days, a new hiring initiative by McDonald’s to expedite the process of getting job seekers back to work.

According to a release, anyone who is interested can drive up to select McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, with no prior scheduling required. For Amarillo area job seekers, the hosting restaurant will be the McDonald’s located at 2000 S. Western St, Amarillo, TX 79106.

In addition to applying in person at select McDonald’s restaurants, interested candidates can also text “worksforme” to 36453 to apply, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more, the company said.

The McDonald’s Drive-Up Hiring Days initiative will go on from Tuesday, April 13, to Thursday, April 15, and company officials said COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing enforcement and masks and gloves for employees with new procedures and training.