McDonald’s Gives Back Days to benefit the Wesley Community Center of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s announced the Wesley Community Center of Amarillo as its chosen charity that will benefit from the next McDonald’s Gives Back Day on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

McDonald’s said a portion of all sales at participating locations in Amarillo and Canyon will go to benefit the AWCC, a neighborhood center that provides educational, recreational, and spiritual activities for children, youth, and adults of all backgrounds.

“The Wesley Community Center’s mission is to maximize individual potential and community empowerment,” explains McDonald’s Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel. “Through our Gives Back promotion, McDonald’s is also focusing on community empowerment, so we felt this was a perfect fit.”

McDonald’s Give Back Day was created in March of 2020 to help panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.