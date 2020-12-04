McDonald’s Gives Back Day proceeds presented to Faith City Mission of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today, McDonald’s presented the proceeds from McDonald’s Gives Back Day to the Faith City Mission of Amarillo at 10 a.m. this morning.

Nov. 17 was Faith City Day at McDonald’s here locally, and during that time the fast food chain donated a portion of all their sales to Faith City.

Today they presented Faith City with that donation in the form of a check for almost $3,800.

“We have been so blessed by our community, especially during the pandemic and others haven’t been so fortunate. So we thought what better way than to step up, show what we’re made of and be able to help these non-profits. And that’s what we’re doing,” said Brandon Clavel, McDonald’s of Amarillo Director of Marketing.

The event took place at the Faith City Mission on North Tyler Street in Amarillo.