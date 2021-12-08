McDonald Lake undergoing pump/intake improvement project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it is conducting an improvement project to the pump/intake infrastructure at McDonald Lake in John Stiff Memorial Park.

“The pump and intake systems at McDonald Lake are in need of repair. This requires the lake to be drained to address these improvements,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “We did not want to drain the lake during peak recreational use time, such as during the summer and early fall. Once the repair/improvement project is complete, this will resolve the problem.”

The city said it is currently in the process of draining the lake to make the repairs.

The city said the lake is being partially drained to allow for the completion of the project and is estimated to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting.