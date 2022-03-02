AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the repair project for McDonald lake has been completed as of January.

The city said McDonald Lake is a drainage area for stormwater at John Stiff Memorial Park and recently underwent repairs.

According to the city, said the lake needed to be drained, and an intake pump extending into the middle of the lake was buried in silt and debris. The repair project included cutting the existing piping and installing a 90-degree elbow and extension from the existing pipe, which matches the water cutoff level for pumping. The project cost $110,000.

“What we are waiting for now is rain,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “McDonald Lake stores stormwater and helps prevent flooding of businesses and homes in the area. Stormwater flows down streets and alleys into the lake as designed, which fills the lake. As soon as we get significant rain, residents can again enjoy McDonald Lake.

McDonald Lake is filled with stormwater from Sleepy Hollow, the Colonies, City Park, Puckett, and a portion of Town Square said the city,