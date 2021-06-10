Mcdade Park announces ‘Dogie Days’ carnival event in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mcdade Park has announced a four day Carnival full of “fun and excitement,” in Dumas, according to a news release from the park.
The event will be from Wednesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 13 with a parade on Saturday, June 12 at noon. Genuine Pit Bar-B-Que will be served to the public on Thursday June 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the release stated.
To celebrate the 75th annual Dogie Days, the give away will be a Black Chevy Pickup Truck, the Mcdade Park Dumas Tx Facebook page stated.
For Entry in the parade contact Moore County Chamber of Commerce at 935-2123.
